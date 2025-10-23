Federal agents arrive. Lurie says Trump calls off plans for SF.

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the Trump administration's decision to send border patrol and ICE agents to the Bay Area.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie signed a directive saying local law enforcement will protect people’s right to peacefully protest. He also said local government will work with rapid response groups to support immigrant communities and will not support federal enforcement operations.

A number of organizations are holding a press conference at noon to let the Trump administration know that ICE is not welcome in the Bay Area. How are communities responding?

Guests:

Amanda Maya, program director with Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area

Quintin Mecke, executive director of the Council of Community Housing Organizations

Gabriel Medina, executive director of the La Raza Community Resource Center