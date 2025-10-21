Former No Child Left Behind advocate now fights to save public schools

On this edition of Your Call, Diane Ravitch joins us to discuss her new book, An Education: How I Changed My Mind About Schools and Almost Everything Else.

Ravitch was assistant secretary of education under George H.W. Bush and a leading conservative thinker on education. She changed her views after seeing conservative policies in action. She now fights to save public schools, denounces privatization, and urges action on poverty and inequality.

Guest:

Diane Ravitch, education historian, co-founder and president of the Network for Public Education, Research Professor of Education at New York University from 1995-2020, assistant secretary of education under George H.W. Bush, national testing board member during the Clinton administration, and author of several books, including Reign of Error: The Hoax of the Privatization Movement and the Danger to America's Public Schools, and her latest, An Education: How I Changed My Mind About Schools and Almost Everything Else

