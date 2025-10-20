The lasting effects of Trump's proposed budget cuts to NOAA

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, former National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) chief scientist Craig McLean discusses the impact of sweeping proposed budget cuts and what they mean for the future of the nation’s leading science agency.

Trump’s fiscal year 2026 budget proposes a $4.5 billion cut, about 30 percent, targeting programs related to climate research, including the Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Research.

The plan to break up NOAA is laid out in Project 2025, which states: NOAA's six main offices – including its divisions for research, satellites, ocean service, fisheries and marine and aviation operations – form "a colossal operation that has become one of the main drivers of the climate change alarm industry and, as such, is harmful to future US prosperity."

We'll also discuss Neil Jacobs, the new NOAA administrator best known for the "Sharpiegate" scandal during Trump’s first term.

Guest:

Craig McLean, former NOAA chief scientist

Resources:

Inside Climate News: Can Bipartisan Support in Congress Save NOAA From White House Cuts?

Environmental Defense Fund: NOAA and you: How the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration works for your community

FT: The costs of Trump’s campaign to censor climate science