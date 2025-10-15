The Authoritarian Playbook: Lisa Graves discusses Justice John Roberts

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our series, The Authoritarian Playbook, with Lisa Graves, one of the nation’s foremost experts on the right-wing influence on the US Supreme Court and other levers of power.

In her new book, Without Precedent : How Chief Justice Roberts and His Accomplices Rewrote the Constitution and Dismantled Our Rights , she writes: "This book explains how John Roberts ascended to the Supreme Court and for nearly two decades maintained a reputation as a fair referee despite using the Court to advance a reactionary political revolution in the law to undo widely popular policies. It details the network of billionaire- funded groups engaged in a radical crusade to remake American society through the courts and shows how Roberts is both a cause and a consequence of their efforts.

This corrupt and corrupting effort is not merely an aspect of Roberts’s legacy: It is his legacy. This reactionary agenda and the means used to achieve it are, in a word, unprecedented."

Lisa Graves will be speaking at Book Passage in San Francisco on Thursday, October 16, at 5:30pm.

Guest:

Lisa Graves , founder of True North Research, co-host of the podcast Legal AF, writer of the Grave Injustice Substack newsletter, served as senior advisor in all three branches of the federal government, including as chief counsel for nominations for the Senate Judiciary Committee for Senator Patrick Leahy, and author of Without Precedent: How Chief Justice Roberts and His Accomplices Rewrote the Constitution and Dismantled Our Rights

