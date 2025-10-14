GOP law will cause 22M families to lose some or all food benefits

On this edition of Your Call, we'll find out how food banks are preparing for the Republican Party's budget law, which will cause 22 million families to lose some or all of their food assistance benefits, according to the Urban Institute.

Before this bill passed, Morning Consult found that more Americans are going hungry. This bill will make this crisis worse. How are food banks preparing?

Guests:

Marchon Tatmon, associate director of policy and advocacy at the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank

Allison Goodwin, president and CEO of the Redwood Empire Food Bank in Santa Rosa, CA

Maria Gutierrez, outreach associate with CalFresh at the Alameda County Community Food Bank

