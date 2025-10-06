Honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Jane Goodall

On this edition of Your Call's one Planet Series, we remember Dr. Jane Goodall, the world-renowned primatologist and conservationist who passed away on October 1 at the age of 91.

She was celebrated for her groundbreaking research on wild chimpanzees, and her advocacy for human rights, animal welfare, and environmental justice.

In 1977, she founded the Jane Goodall Institute to support conservation research. In 1991, she created Roots & Shoots to inspire children worldwide to become environmental stewards.

Guest:

Dr. Gladys Kalema-Zikusoka, founder and CEO of Conservation Through Public Health, and author of Walking With Gorillas: The Journey of an African Wildlife Vet

