Your Call

Honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Jane Goodall

By Rose Aguilar,
Malihe Razazan
Published October 6, 2025 at 8:19 AM PDT
Picasa

On this edition of Your Call's one Planet Series, we remember Dr. Jane Goodall, the world-renowned primatologist and conservationist who passed away on October 1 at the age of 91.

She was celebrated for her groundbreaking research on wild chimpanzees, and her advocacy for human rights, animal welfare, and environmental justice.

In 1977, she founded the Jane Goodall Institute to support conservation research. In 1991, she created Roots & Shoots to inspire children worldwide to become environmental stewards.

Guest:

Dr. Gladys Kalema-Zikusoka, founder and CEO of Conservation Through Public Health, and author of Walking With Gorillas: The Journey of an African Wildlife Vet

Resources:

Remembering Jane - Jane Goodall Institute USA

National Geographic: See National Geographic's most iconic Jane Goodall photos

CNN: Meet the conservationist saving gorillas in Uganda’s ‘impenetrable forest’

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
