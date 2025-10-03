© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

NYT investigation shows Trump's crypto-for-chips deal with the UAE

By Rose Aguilar,
Malihe Razazan
Published October 3, 2025 at 9:12 AM PDT
Mark Harris
/
The NY Times

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss a New York Times investigation exposing how the Trump administration gave the United Arab Emirates access to high-powered artificial intelligence chips just days after receiving a $2 billion investment in Trump’s cryptocurrency empire.

According to the New York Times, many of the chips would go to G42, a sprawling technology firm controlled by Sheikh Tahnoon, despite national security concerns that the chips could be shared with China.

Democrats in Congress and ethics lawyers are calling for an investigation into potential ethics violations related to United Arab Emirates deals.

Guest:

Eric LiptonPulitzer Prize-winning journalist and investigative reporter at The New York Times

Resources:

The New York Times: Anatomy of Two Giant Deals: The U.A.E. Got Chips. The Trump Team Got Crypto Riches.

The New York Times: Trump Crypto Deals Provoke Senate Backlash and Calls for Investigation

The New York Times: Trump Sons’ Deals on Three Continents Directly Benefit the President

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan