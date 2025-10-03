NYT investigation shows Trump's crypto-for-chips deal with the UAE

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss a New York Times investigation exposing how the Trump administration gave the United Arab Emirates access to high-powered artificial intelligence chips just days after receiving a $2 billion investment in Trump’s cryptocurrency empire.

According to the New York Times, many of the chips would go to G42, a sprawling technology firm controlled by Sheikh Tahnoon, despite national security concerns that the chips could be shared with China.

Democrats in Congress and ethics lawyers are calling for an investigation into potential ethics violations related to United Arab Emirates deals.

Guest:

Eric Lipton, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and investigative reporter at The New York Times

Resources:

The New York Times: Anatomy of Two Giant Deals: The U.A.E. Got Chips. The Trump Team Got Crypto Riches.

The New York Times: Trump Crypto Deals Provoke Senate Backlash and Calls for Investigation

The New York Times: Trump Sons’ Deals on Three Continents Directly Benefit the President

