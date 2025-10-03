© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Israel planning 'large scale massacre' in Gaza City, UNRWA chief says

By Rose Aguilar,
Malihe Razazan
Published October 3, 2025 at 9:12 AM PDT
On this edition of Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss media coverage of the US/Israel Gaza plan and the intensifying US-backed Israeli military assault, as Palestinians are forced to flee Gaza City under heavy bombardment.

On Wednesday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a final warning for Palestinians in Gaza city, saying it was "the last opportunity for Gaza residents who wish to do so to move south," and anyone who remained would be considered "terrorists and terror supporters."

Guest:

Sharif Abdel Kouddous, award-winning journalist and editor at Drop Site News

Resources:

Drop Site News: “More Dangerous by the Hour”: A Report From Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City

Drop Site News: “Death is Better Than This Life”: Displaced Palestinians in Gaza Are Being Bombed in Their Tents

The Guardian: My life in Gaza: ‘Do you know the series Squid Game?’

CNN: Trump sets Sunday evening deadline for Hamas to agree to Gaza deal, warning ‘all hell’ if they don’t

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
