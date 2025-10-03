Israel planning 'large scale massacre' in Gaza City, UNRWA chief says

On this edition of Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss media coverage of the US/Israel Gaza plan and the intensifying US-backed Israeli military assault, as Palestinians are forced to flee Gaza City under heavy bombardment.

On Wednesday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a final warning for Palestinians in Gaza city, saying it was "the last opportunity for Gaza residents who wish to do so to move south," and anyone who remained would be considered "terrorists and terror supporters."

Guest:

Sharif Abdel Kouddous, award-winning journalist and editor at Drop Site News

Resources:

Drop Site News: “More Dangerous by the Hour”: A Report From Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City

Drop Site News: “Death is Better Than This Life”: Displaced Palestinians in Gaza Are Being Bombed in Their Tents

The Guardian: My life in Gaza: ‘Do you know the series Squid Game?’

CNN: Trump sets Sunday evening deadline for Hamas to agree to Gaza deal, warning ‘all hell’ if they don’t