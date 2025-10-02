327 people will be shot today. Why aren't we discussing gun control?

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our ongoing discussions about the epidemic of gun violence in the US.

Given that it's impossible to keep up with daily shootings and deaths, where is the conversation about gun control?

As Brady President Kris Brown writes: "...in an only in America moment, a horrific school shooting that occurred virtually contemporaneously to the (Charlie) Kirk shooting has been almost completely ignored in the media coverage — sideswiped by a news cycle that could not seem to make room to tell the full story of America’s gun violence epidemic. But it happened. There was a school shooting at Evergreen High School in Colorado. That tragedy left students traumatized and families shattered, but it barely registered in the national conversation. In the days since, I’ve heard from people who had no idea another school shooting even happened on the same day, let alone that two students were critically wounded."

Guests:

Kris Brown, president of Brady, an organization working to free this country from gun violence

Lindsay Nichols, policy director at the Giffords Law Center, an organization on a mission to end gun violence

Resources:

Democracy Forward: What Has Trump Done on Guns? A Lot.

Giffords: Tracking Trump’s Disastrous Record on Guns

Locked and Unloaded Substack by Kris Brown: What Have We Learned Since Charlie Kirk’s Assassination?

CNN: Children and teens are more likely to die by guns than anything else

Harvard T.H. Chan: Gun violence and injury prevention efforts stymied by federal funding cuts

Mother Jones: US Mass Shootings, 1982–2025: Data From Mother Jones’ Investigation

The Trace: The Quiet Crisis: What’s Driving Gun Suicides Among Older Americans?

Muse: Magazine Profiles Young Victims of Gun Violence in America