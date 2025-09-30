No Place to Grow Old exposes the homeless crisis among older adults

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss No Place to Grow Old , a documentary that exposes the homelessness crisis among older adults.

In 2024, almost 20 percent of the over 770,000 people experiencing homelessness in the US were 55 and older. Older adults are now the fastest growing population entering homelessness, with rates on pace to triple by 2030 .

Why is this happening in a country with so much wealth and what will it take to address it?

No Place to Grow Old will screen tonight at 6pm at the Roxie Theater in San Francisco. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion. Tickets are available on a sliding scale from $0-20.

Guests:

Davey Schaupp , filmmaker, photographer, director of storytelling and social impact for Humans for Housing, and director of No Place to Grow Old

Jennifer Friedenbach , executive director of the Coalition on Homelessness in San Francisco

Madison Alvarado , investigative reporter at the San Francisco Public Press

Resources:

Eventbrite: Why Are So Many Older Adults Struggling with Homelessness?

Humans for Housing: No Place to Grow Old

National Alliance to End Homelessness: Older Americans and Homelessness

NCBI: Prevalence of Homelessness Among Older Adults