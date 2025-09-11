The impact of the Supreme Court's immigration raid ruling

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss the implications of the Supreme Court's immigration ruling, which allows the Trump administration’s emergency request to lift a temporary restraining order barring federal immigration officials from conducting "roving patrols" and profiling people based on their appearance in Southern California.

Several experts told CalMatters that the case is likely to have an enormous impact, not just for Los Angeles, but across the country. It means immigration agents can legally resume aggressive street sweeps that began in early June in Los Angeles, the epicenter for Donald Trump’s mass deportation campaign.

On Monday, the Department of Homeland Security launched an intensified immigration enforcement operation in Chicago. Advocates reported a noticeable uptick in enforcement activity, saying ICE agents were stopping and arresting individuals on the street. The move comes amid recent threats from Trump to deploy National Guard troops to the city.

Guests:

Mark Jacob, freelance writer, former Metro Editor at the Chicago Tribune and Sunday Editor at the Chicago Sun-Times, and author of the Stop the Presses newsletter

Wendy Fry, Emmy-winning multimedia investigative journalist who reports on poverty and inequality for the California Divide team at CalMatters

Resources:

CalMatters: Supreme Court allows immigration agents to resume ‘roving patrols’ in LA, siding with Trump

Stop the Presses: In Chicago, we do not submit