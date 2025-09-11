327 people are shot every day in the US. Of those, 117 die.

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing the gun violence epidemic in this country.

We planned this show before Charlie Kirk was shot and killed yesterday in Utah. We decided to do this show because media coverage of the horrific shooting at the Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis failed to focus on gun control laws or provide context about how we got here.

According to Brady, 327 people are shot in the United States every day. Of those, on average, 117 will die. Every day, 23 minors are shot in the United States. Americans are 26 times more likely to be shot and killed than others in high income countries.

According to Open Secrets, almost all of NRA direct and independent support goes to Republican politicians. The Trump administration is once again relaxing gun violence prevention policies. What will it take to stop the bloodshed?

Guests:

Kris Brown, president of Brady

Lindsay Nichols, policy director at the Giffords Law Center

