On this edition of Your Call, historian Kathleen DuVal discusses her Pulitzer Prize winning book, Native Nations: A Millennium in North America.

DuVal's book begins in the year 1,000, long before Europeans arrived. Native North Americans lived in diverse civilizations with complex economies and networks that spanned the continent. One of the goals of this book is to reinsert Native American history into world history.

Guest:

Kathleen DuVal, professor of history at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she teaches early American and American Indian history, author of Independence Lost, and The Native Ground: Indians and Colonists in the Heart of the Continent, co-author of Give Me Liberty!, and co-editor of Interpreting a Continent: Voices from Colonial America