They Poisoned the World: The Toxic History of Forever Chemicals

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, investigative journalist Mariah Blake discusses her new book, They Poisoned the World: Life and Death in the Age of Forever Chemicals.

Blake investigates the decades-long corporate cover-up of PFAS, or toxic forever chemicals, tracing their roots to the Manhattan Project and through the postwar years. She also tells the moving story of citizen activists who have worked tirelessly to hold the industry accountable.

Guest:

Mariah Blake, investigative journalist and the author of They Poisoned the World: Life and Death in the Age of Forever Chemicals

