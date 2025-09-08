© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

They Poisoned the World: The Toxic History of Forever Chemicals

By Rose Aguilar,
Malihe Razazan
Published September 8, 2025 at 8:25 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, investigative journalist Mariah Blake discusses her new book, They Poisoned the World: Life and Death in the Age of Forever Chemicals.

Blake investigates the decades-long corporate cover-up of PFAS, or toxic forever chemicals, tracing their roots to the Manhattan Project and through the postwar years. She also tells the moving story of citizen activists who have worked tirelessly to hold the industry accountable.

Guest:

Mariah Blake, investigative journalist and the author of They Poisoned the World: Life and Death in the Age of Forever Chemicals

Resources:

The New York Times: This Is How to Win an Environmental Fight

The New York Times: An Industry Insider’s Changes at the E.P.A. Could Cost Taxpayers Billions

New Jersey Monitor: NJ reaches $2B proposed settlement over DuPont contamination

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
