Your Call

Why did the Democratic Party lose so many Biden and Obama voters?

By Rose Aguilar,
Johanna Miyaki
Published September 2, 2025 at 8:53 AM PDT
Pixabay

On this edition of Your Call, we find out why Obama and Biden voters either didn't vote at all or voted for Trump.

Research by Celinda Lake found that Biden voters who didn't vote for Harris said she failed to address issues like poverty and inequality. Professor Daniel HoSang's research shows that Democrats lost the record numbers of nonwhite voters who put Obama in the White House because "Democratic policies have failed them."

Guests:

Celinda Lake, president of Lake Research Partners, Democratic Party political strategist, and co-author of What Women Really Want and A Question of Respect: Bringing Us Together in a Deeply Divided Nation

Tory Gavito, president of Way to Win and former founding executive director of the Texas Future Project

Daniel Martinez HoSang, professor of American Studies and Political Science at Yale University and co-editor of the forthcoming book, The Politics of the Multiracial Right

Resources:

The American Prospect: Bringing Back Nonvoters

The New York Times by Daniel HoSang: Inside the Rise of the Racial Right

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Johanna Miyaki
Johanna is a producer, and supports KALW's community engagement activities, and is a proud KALW Audio Academy Alum.
