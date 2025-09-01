1,000 'Workers Over Billionaires' anti-Trump Labor Day protests today

On this edition of Your Call, we're airing a special Labor Day show.

Labor historians say Donald Trump is the most anti-union President in US history. On March 27, the Trump administration ended collective bargaining rights and union protections for more than one million federal workers. According to the Economic Policy Institute's 100 days, 100 ways report, the administration has taken steps to make most US workers and their families substantially poorer in coming years.

Inequality is on the rise as the ultra-wealthy and corporations prepare to receive even more tax breaks, thanks to the Republican Party's recent tax bill, which Trump signed into law.

Over 1,000 'Workers Over Billionaires' actions and protests are taking place across the country today.

Guests:

Bob Lord, senior advisor of tax policy at Patriotic Millionaires and associate fellow with the Institute for Policy Studies

Unai Montes-Irueste, on the communications teams of People's Action and Workers Over Billionaires Labor Day 2025

