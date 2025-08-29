Gaza is the deadliest place on earth to be a journalist

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the Israeli military's continued killing of Palestinian journalists in Gaza.

On August 10, five journalists were killed. Another five were killed on Monday. At least 247 Palestinian journalists have been killed since October 7. Many have written their wills and final message. Gaza is now the deadliest place on earth to be a journalist.

Guests:

Laila Al-Arian, Peabody award-winning journalist, filmmaker, and executive producer of Al Jazeera’s flagship US investigative documentary program, Fault Lines; Al Jazeera has lost 10 journalists

Shuruq As’ad, veteran journalist based in the West Bank, founder and director of the Palestine Journalism Hub, and correspondent for MCD Radio