US strips Indigenous rights abuses from Human Rights Report

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet series, we discuss the latest edition of the US State Department's report on human rights practices across the world.

According to analysis by Inside Climate News, mentions of Indigenous are down 84 percent from the prior eight-year average, with sections addressing alleged abuses against Indigenous peoples entirely removed from the reports.

Guest:

Katie Surma, reporter at Inside Climate News focusing on international environmental law and justice

Resources:

Inside Climate News: US Guts Criticism of Indigenous Rights Abuses, Mentions of Climate Change From Annual Human Rights Reports

Global Witness: The violent erasure of land and environmental defenders