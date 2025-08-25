© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

US strips Indigenous rights abuses from Human Rights Report

By Rose Aguilar,
Malihe Razazan
Published August 25, 2025 at 8:50 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet series, we discuss the latest edition of the US State Department's report on human rights practices across the world.

According to analysis by Inside Climate News, mentions of Indigenous are down 84 percent from the prior eight-year average, with sections addressing alleged abuses against Indigenous peoples entirely removed from the reports.

Guest:

Katie Surma, reporter at Inside Climate News focusing on international environmental law and justice

Resources:

Inside Climate News: US Guts Criticism of Indigenous Rights Abuses, Mentions of Climate Change From Annual Human Rights Reports

Global Witness: The violent erasure of land and environmental defenders 

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan