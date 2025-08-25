How the petrochemical lobby influenced the UN plastics summit

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet series, we discuss global talks on plastic pollution which took place in Geneva from August 5-15. More than 3,700 people from 184 countries gathered to develop a strategy to end plastic pollution.

At least 234 lobbyists from the oil, petrochemical and plastics industries were present in Geneva, more representatives than in the combined delegations of all 27 EU member states, according to the Center for International Environmental Law. Chemical and fossil fuel industry lobbyists outnumbered the Scientists’ Coalition for an Effective Plastic Treaty by nearly four to one, and the International Indigenous Peoples’ Forum on Plastics by nearly seven to one.

The analysis also reveals that major fossil fuel and chemical companies and their lobbyists are particularly well represented, with Dow and the American Chemistry Council each bringing seven lobbyists, while ExxonMobil has brought six. Nineteen fossil fuel and chemical lobbyists have secured places in the national delegations of Egypt, Kazakhstan, China, Iran, Chile, and the Dominican Republic.

Guests:

Dr. Neil Tangri, science and policy director at the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives

Bjorn Beeler, executive director of the International Pollutants Elimination Network

