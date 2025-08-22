The human cost of Russia's war in Ukraine

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss Russia's war on Ukraine with Jen Stout, an award-winning journalist and author of Night Train to Odesa: Covering the Human Cost of Russia’s War.

According to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (HRMMU), July marked the highest monthly civilian casualty count. Since the Russian Federation launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, HRMMU has documented the deaths of at least 13,883 civilians, including 726 children. They also found that 35,548 civilians were injured, including 2,234 children. Over 19,000 Ukrainian children have been reported abducted and forcibly transferred to Russia.

The New York Times cited a new study, which found nearly one million Russian troops have been killed or wounded. Close to 400,000 Ukrainian troops have also been killed or wounded since Russia's invasion began. That would put the overall casualty figure, for Russian and Ukrainian troops combined, at almost 1.4 million.

Guest:

Jen Stout, award-winning journalist, photojournalist, writer, radio producer, and author of Night Train to Odesa

Resources:

Prospect: Concrete resistance: how one building symbolises Kharkiv’s defiance

The Guardian: ‘Russia is targeting us deliberately’: how attacks on maternity hospitals fuelled a birth-rate crisis in Ukraine

The New York Times: Troop Casualties in Ukraine War Near 1.4 Million, Study Finds

The Washington Post: The Ukrainian children killed in Russian strikes this year

The Washington Post: In Donbas, Ukrainians hold out as Russia besieges, bargains for their land