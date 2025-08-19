© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Project 2025, Supreme Court decisions & the legalities of ICE arrests

By Rose Aguilar
Published August 19, 2025 at 8:56 AM PDT
Ted Eytan

On this edition of Your Call, Democracy Forward CEO Skye Perryman joins us to discuss the status of Project 2025, the most consequential Supreme Court decisions, and the legalities of armed masked men wearing ICE or police vests apprehending people, often violently, and throwing them into unmarked cars.

Democracy Forward has filed more than 100 legal actions against the Trump administration. They have worked to protect access to reproductive care in Texas, fair representation in Alabama, and the freedom to read in Arkansas. They have also sued to obtain Epstein file documents, stop the Trump administration from raising health care premiums, gutting subsidies, and stripping 2.2 million people of healthcare coverage, and another suit that would stop them from defunding the Violence Against Women Act.

Guest:

Skye Perryman, president and CEO of Democracy Forward

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
