Students discuss the US education system and what needs to change

By Rose Aguilar,
Johanna Miyaki
Published August 13, 2025 at 9:02 AM PDT
On this edition of Your Call, we're speaking with Bay Area students about the state of education today.

Students across the country are facing challenges inside and outside the classroom as cash strapped school districts struggle with funding cuts affecting crucial services, including mental health and after school programs. Many students also say the education they're getting isn't engaging or relevant.

What changes would students like to see? How can we support our students and protect our schools?

Guests:

Saanvi Arora, senior at UC Berkeley, and founder and executive director of the Youth Power Project

Betsabe Acosta Ramos, sophomore at UC Berkeley, and teaching assistant in the CalTeach program

Leah Mordehai, junior at San Francisco University High School where she leads the debate team, participates in Model United Nations, and runs track and cross country, co-chair of the League of Women Voters San Francisco Youth Council, member of Youth Transforming Justice, intern for the City of San Francisco District 1 Office, and co-founder of the Slavic Youth Circle

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Johanna Miyaki
Johanna supports KALW's community engagement activities and is a proud KALW Audio Academy Alum.
