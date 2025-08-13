Students discuss the US education system and what needs to change

On this edition of Your Call, we're speaking with Bay Area students about the state of education today.

Students across the country are facing challenges inside and outside the classroom as cash strapped school districts struggle with funding cuts affecting crucial services, including mental health and after school programs. Many students also say the education they're getting isn't engaging or relevant.

What changes would students like to see? How can we support our students and protect our schools?

Guests:

Saanvi Arora , senior at UC Berkeley, and founder and executive director of the Youth Power Project

Betsabe Acosta Ramos , sophomore at UC Berkeley, and teaching assistant in the CalTeach program