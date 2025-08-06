The consequences of the GOP defunding public media and the way forward

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our discussion about public media cuts and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting's (CPB) announcement that it will shut down next month.

The CPB helps support more than 1,500 public TV and radio stations, documentaries, popular TV shows like Finding Your Roots, children's programming, the PBS NewsHour, and emergency alerts. How will this affect such critical programming? What's next for public media?

Guests:

Craig Aaron, co-CEO of Free Press, and editor of two books, including Changing Media: Public Interest Policies for the Digital Age

Sitara Nieves, award-winning journalist, vice president of teaching and organizational strategy at the Poynter Institute, former executive director of on demand for Marketplace/American Public Media, and former radio and digital strategist at WNYC

Donald Young, executive director of the Center for Asian American Media, longtime documentary production executive and advocate for independent storytelling, and executive producer of the 2022 Peabody Awards Nominee, Rising Against Asian Hate, and the 2020 landmark PBS series, Asian Americans

Resources:

Free Press by Craig Aaron: A Solemn Day for U.S. Public Media

Common Dreams: Defunding Public Media Makes Perfect Sense If Destroying Democracy Is the Goal

Associated Press: Not just Big Bird — Things to know about the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and its funding cuts

Columbia Journalism Review: Journalism Needs Government Funding to Survive

The Hollywood Reporter: What’s Being Lost in the Documentary Space As Congress Defunds Public Media

CAAM by Donald Young: Congress cut funding to public media, but CAAM is not going away