The GOP budget delivers big wins for the fossil fuel industry

On this edition of Your Call's One Planer series, we discuss how the GOP's budget law gives even more subsidies to the oil, gas, and coal industries.

In a new piece for Rolling Stone, Antonia Juhasz, a leading energy, climate, and environmental justice journalist and author, reveals how the law gives billions to oil and gas companies through tax breaks, deductions, and deregulation tied to campaign donations.

She writes, "The new law compounds the already $17 billion in direct federal subsidies US taxpayers pay to oil, gas, and coal companies every year. It cuts hundreds of billions of dollars in tax incentives for renewable energy, despite it being cheaper, healthier, more efficient, and more reliable than fossil fuels. As a result, the law threatens nearly a million US jobs and will result in higher electricity and transportation costs for people living in every state in the continental U.S."

Guest:

Antonia Juhasz, award-winning investigative journalist focused on energy and climate policy, and author of several books, including her most recent, Black Tide: the Devastating Impact of the Gulf Oil Spill

Resources:

Rolling Stone: Every Dirty Gift Trump's Big Bill Gives the Fossil Fuel Industry

Rolling Stone: They’re Fighting Polluters. Trump’s Tax Bill Guts Their Funding

