© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

The GOP budget delivers big wins for the fossil fuel industry

By Malihe Razazan
Published July 14, 2025 at 8:37 AM PDT
Industrial. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons
rawpixel.com
Industrial. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

On this edition of Your Call's One Planer series, we discuss how the GOP's budget law gives even more subsidies to the oil, gas, and coal industries.

In a new piece for Rolling Stone, Antonia Juhasz, a leading energy, climate, and environmental justice journalist and author, reveals how the law gives billions to oil and gas companies through tax breaks, deductions, and deregulation tied to campaign donations.

She writes, "The new law compounds the already $17 billion in direct federal subsidies US taxpayers pay to oil, gas, and coal companies every year. It cuts hundreds of billions of dollars in tax incentives for renewable energy, despite it being cheaper, healthier, more efficient, and more reliable than fossil fuels. As a result, the law threatens nearly a million US jobs and will result in higher electricity and transportation costs for people living in every state in the continental U.S."

Guest:

Antonia Juhasz, award-winning investigative journalist focused on energy and climate policy, and author of several books, including her most recent, Black Tide: the Devastating Impact of the Gulf Oil Spill

Resources:

Rolling Stone: Every Dirty Gift Trump's Big Bill Gives the Fossil Fuel Industry

Rolling Stone: They’re Fighting Polluters. Trump’s Tax Bill Guts Their Funding

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan