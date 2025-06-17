Upcoming Supreme Court decisions & stopping Trump's authoritarianism

On this edition of Your Call, we continue to open the lines to get your thoughts on this political moment with Lisa Graves, author of the forthcoming book, Without Precedent: How Chief Justice Roberts and His Accomplices Rewrote the Constitution and Dismantled Our Rights.

We'll discuss major Supreme Court decisions, which we're expecting any day now, the recent political assassinations in Minnesota and the rise of political violence, this weekend's No Kings protests, Donald Trump's military parade, and what it will take to stop Trump's slide toward authoritarianism.

Guest:

Lisa Graves, award-winning investigative researcher, author of the forthcoming book, Without Precedent: How Chief Justice Roberts and His Accomplices Rewrote the Constitution and Dismantled Our Rights, contributor at Legal AF/MeidasTouch, co-host of the Five 8 ½ podcast, writer of Grave Injustice, executive director of the corporate watchdog group, True North Research, managing director of Court Accountability, and former senior advisor in all three branches of the federal government: as Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the Justice Department, as Chief Counsel for Nominations on the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Deputy Chief of the article three judges division for the US Courts

