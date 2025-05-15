The Trump cuts have already 'devastated promising cancer research'

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the Trump administration's cuts to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the largest funder of cancer research, providing about $8 billion in grants annually to medical centers, universities, and others.

On Tuesday, Senator Bernie Sanders released a report that found Trump officials effectively cut $2.7 billion in NIH funding in the first three months of 2025, including a 31 percent cut to cancer research through March, compared to the same timeframe last year.

Researchers and oncologists say these cuts have already been devastating and will be felt for decades to come.

Guests:

Dr. John Quackenbush, Professor of Computational Biology and Bioinformatics and Chair of the Department of Biostatistics at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health who has published more than 340 papers that have garnered more than 100,000 citations

Dr. Jalal Baig, triple board certified oncologist and writer whose work has appeared in many publications, including the Washington Post, CNN, and Public Radio International

