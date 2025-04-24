Reflections on 50 years since the end of the Vietnam War

On this edition of Your Call, we mark 50 years since the end of the Vietnam war.

The Diasporic Vietnamese Artist Network, an arts nonprofit dedicated to moving the voices and stories of the Vietnamese diaspora from the margins to the center, is organizing the Still We Rise event on Apr 26 in San Francisco. They just published The Cleaving: Vietnamese Writers in the Diaspora, a book about the global perspective on the Vietnamese diasporic experience. How are Vietnamese writers and activists reflecting?

Guests:

Kathy Nguyễn, co-director of the Diasporic Vietnamese Artists Network and co-editor of Troubling Borders: An Anthology of Art and Literature by Southeast Asian Women in the Diaspora

Isabelle Thuy Pelaud, co-founder and executive director of the Diasporic Vietnamese Artists Network, professor at San Francisco State University, author of This Is All I Choose To Tell: History and Hybridity in Vietnamese American Literature, and co-editor of Troubling Borders: An Anthology of Art and Literature by Southeast Asian Women in the Diaspora, and The Cleaving: Vietnamese Writers in the Diaspora Dialogues