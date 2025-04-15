Why churches receive tax-exempt status from the IRS

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss tax exemptions for churches and other religious organizations.

Churches have long received special status from the IRS, including facing even fewer requirements than other charitable nonprofits around transparency and accountability. With the next round of federal layoffs expected to cut up to 25 percent of the IRS workforce, we explore the history, use, and misuse of these special tax laws and the challenges of enforcement under an IRS that is stretched thinner than ever before.

Guests:

Spencer Woodman , award-winning reporter for the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists

Lloyd Hitoshi Mayer , Professor of Law at the University of Notre Dame Law School

Rachel Laser , president and CEO of Americans United for Separation of Church and State

