Trump EPA launches assault on environmental regulations

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss the Trump administration’s attack on environmental protections.

Donald Trump’s EPA chief, Lee Zeldin, plans to roll back more than two dozen regulations that protect our health, air, water, and climate, eliminate the Office of Research and Development, and fire hundreds of scientists.

We’ll also examine the Trump administration’s decision to drop a landmark environmental justice case in Louisiana's cancer alley.

Guests:

Ken Alex, director of Project Climate at UC Berkeley’s Center for Law, Energy, & Environment

Marianne Lavelle, award-winning reporter for Inside Climate News

Robert Taylor, executive director of Concerned Citizens for St. John

Resources:

Inside Climate News: Trump Administration Launches All-Out Assault on Environmental Protection

The Guardian: Trump’s EPA aims to cut pollution rules projected to save nearly 200,000 lives: ‘People will be hurt’

AP: Trump administration to drop lawsuit against Louisiana petrochemical plant, AP sources say

The Guardian: Trump administration to drop case against plant polluting Louisiana’s ‘Cancer Alley’

