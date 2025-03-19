© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Food as medicine: the life changing impact of plant-based diets

By Rose Aguilar,
Marisa Orozco
Published March 19, 2025 at 9:25 AM PDT
rawpixel.com

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our series on cancer and chronic disease by hearing inspiring stories from people whose health dramatically improved after eating a whole foods plant-based diet.

Prior to eating this way, these people were dealing with serious health issues, from heart damage and liver disease to high cholesterol and inflammation. After changing their diets, they dramatically improved their overall health.

Guests:

Karlynn McCarrell, licensed psychotherapist

Karen Roy, certified health coach and nutritionist

Dr. Daniel Chong, licensed naturopathic physician

Resources:

Forks Over Knives: After Needing a Stent at 32, I Went Plant-Based, Lost 200 Pounds, and Reversed My Heart Disease

Forks Over Knives: From Rock Bottom to New Heights: My Plant-Based Recovery from Liver Disease

Forks Over Knives: From Skeptic to Believer: Why I Ditched Paleo for a Plant-Based Diet

