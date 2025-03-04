© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

How diet & lifestyle changes can prevent & reverse chronic diseases

By Rose Aguilar,
Nina Kissinger
Published March 4, 2025 at 9:48 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call, Dr. Dean Ornish discusses his groundbreaking research showing that chronic diseases, including heart disease, Alzheimer’s, and cancer, can be reversed and prevented with a plant-based diet and lifestyle changes. His Alzheimer's research is featured in the CNN documentary, The Last Alzheimer's Patient.

According to the CDC, 60 percent of Americans have at least one chronic disease and around 40 percent have two chronic diseases or more. Chronic diseases are the leading driver of illness, disability, and death in the US, and yet, according to Dr. Ornish, many of these cases are preventable.

Guest:

Dr. Dean Ornish, founder and president of the non-profit Preventive Medicine Research Institute, Clinical Professor of Medicine at UCSF and UCSD, and co-author of UnDo It! How Simple Lifestyle Changes Can Reverse Most Chronic Diseases

Resources:

Ornish Lifestyle Medicine: Empowering You

Time: Changing Your Diet and Lifestyle May Slow Down Alzheimer’s

CNN: The Last Alzheimer's Patient Documentary 

U.S. News & World Report: Ornish Diet

Physicians Committee: How to Regain Your Health, with Dr. Dean Ornish

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Nina Kissinger