How diet & lifestyle changes can prevent & reverse chronic diseases

On this edition of Your Call, Dr. Dean Ornish discusses his groundbreaking research showing that chronic diseases, including heart disease, Alzheimer’s, and cancer, can be reversed and prevented with a plant-based diet and lifestyle changes. His Alzheimer's research is featured in the CNN documentary, The Last Alzheimer's Patient.

According to the CDC , 60 percent of Americans have at least one chronic disease and around 40 percent have two chronic diseases or more. Chronic diseases are the leading driver of illness, disability, and death in the US, and yet, according to Dr. Ornish, many of these cases are preventable.

Dr. Dean Ornish , founder and president of the non-profit Preventive Medicine Research Institute, Clinical Professor of Medicine at UCSF and UCSD, and co-author of UnDo It! How Simple Lifestyle Changes Can Reverse Most Chronic Diseases

