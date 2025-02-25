On this edition of Your Call, Dr. Michael Greger is back to discuss his new book, "How Not to Age: The Scientific Approach to Getting Healthier as You Get Older."

The number one risk factor for dying in the US and on planet Earth is a bad diet, according to the Global Burden of Disease Study, the most comprehensive analysis ever undertaken on the causes of death. We’re living longer, but we’re living sicker.

Dr. Greger says it doesn’t have to be this way. We have tremendous power over our health. The vast majority of premature death is preventable with a healthy diet and lifestyle. The key is to eat whole foods, especially fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and beans. It’s never too late to start.

Guest:

Dr. Michael Greger, founding member and fellow of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine, founder of NutritionFacts.org, internationally recognized speaker on nutrition, and author of many books, including How Not to Die, How Not to Diet, and his latest, How Not to Age: The Scientific Approach to Getting Healthier as You Get Older

