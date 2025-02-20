A plant-based diet can help lower the risk of developing cancer

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our discussion on rising cancer rates by taking a deeper dive into diet, lifestyle, environmental toxins, and other factors. Dr. Urvi Shah, a cancer survivor, recommends that people get at least 80 to 90 percent of calories from unprocessed plant foods. She says she's looking for progress, not perfection.

What does the latest science and research say? What else needs to be studied?

Guests:

Dr. Urvi Shah , cancer survivor, myeloma specialist, hematologist-oncologist, assistant attending physician at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center , and Assistant Professor of Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine

Dr. Vanita Rahman , clinic director of the Barnard Medical Center , certified nutritionist, and former internal medicine doctor at Kaiser Permanente, where she launched a plant-based weight loss program

Resources:

