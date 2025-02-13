© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

How the stress of loss can be an opportunity for healing

By Rose Aguilar,
Nina Kissinger
Published February 13, 2025 at 9:44 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call, grief expert and neuroscientist Dr. Mary-Frances O’Connor discusses her new book, "The Grieving Body: How the Stress of Loss Can Be an Opportunity for Healing."

Though we are often able to recognize the emotional and psychological effects of grief, we tend to overlook the equally important impact it has on our bodies. Dr. O’Connor shares insights into the physiological toll loss takes on our cardiovascular, endocrine, and immune systems, and offers strategies for holistic healing.

Guest:

Mary-Frances O’Connor, PhD, grief expert, neuroscientist, Professor of Clinical Psychology and Psychiatry at the University of Arizona, where she directs the Grief, Loss, and Social Stress Lab, and author of "The Grieving Brain," and "The Grieving Body"

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
