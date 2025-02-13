On this edition of Your Call, grief expert and neuroscientist Dr. Mary-Frances O’Connor discusses her new book, "The Grieving Body: How the Stress of Loss Can Be an Opportunity for Healing."

Though we are often able to recognize the emotional and psychological effects of grief, we tend to overlook the equally important impact it has on our bodies. Dr. O’Connor shares insights into the physiological toll loss takes on our cardiovascular, endocrine, and immune systems, and offers strategies for holistic healing.

Guest: