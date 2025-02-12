Navigating the death of a parent and transitioning to a new identity

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss how to navigate the grief that comes with losing a parent in adulthood.

Fewer than half of US adults have lost at least one parent by age 49, but nearly 76 percent have by age 59, according to U.S. Census Bureau data .

Losing a parent at any time in your life is a significant event and can have lasting impacts. Dr. Debra Umberson's book "Death of a Parent: Transition to a New Adult Identity" explores changes in beliefs, behavior, goals, and sense of self. She writes that losing a parent in adulthood can be a profoundly transformative event.

Guest:

Debra Umberson, PhD, sociology professor at University of Texas at Austin, author of "Death of a Parent: Transition to a New Adult Identity"