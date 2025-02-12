© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Navigating the death of a parent and transitioning to a new identity

By Rose Aguilar,
Marisa Orozco
Published February 12, 2025 at 9:45 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss how to navigate the grief that comes with losing a parent in adulthood.

Fewer than half of US adults have lost at least one parent by age 49, but nearly 76 percent have by age 59, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

Losing a parent at any time in your life is a significant event and can have lasting impacts. Dr. Debra Umberson's book "Death of a Parent: Transition to a New Adult Identity" explores changes in beliefs, behavior, goals, and sense of self. She writes that losing a parent in adulthood can be a profoundly transformative event.

Guest:

Debra Umberson, PhD, sociology professor at University of Texas at Austin, author of "Death of a Parent: Transition to a New Adult Identity"

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Marisa Orozco
Marisa Orozco is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
