The tech that drives anti-immigrant policies
On this edition of Your Call, we’ll talk about how the Trump administration's crackdown on immigrants is both powered by— and enriching—cutting edge technology companies. From drones to robo-dogs to AI powered lie detector tests; untested tech tools are being rolled out in cities and on the border. We’ll be joined by a Chicago advocate for government transparency, and the author of a book about migration and artificial intelligence.
Guests:
Petra Molnar, Associate Director of the Refugee Law Lab at York University, and author of The Walls Have Eyes: Surviving Migration in the Age of Artificial Intelligence
Alejandro Ruizesparza, co-director of the Lucy Parsons Labs in Chicago
Resources:
Mijente: Automating Deportation: The Artificial Intelligence Behind DHS's Immigration Enforcement Regime
Prism: ICE is swiftly expanding its sprawling surveillance apparatus
NY Times: The Tech Arsenal That Could Power Trump’s Immigration Crackdown