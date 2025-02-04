© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

The tech that drives anti-immigrant policies

By Angie Coiro,
Andrew Stelzer
Published February 4, 2025 at 9:05 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll talk about how the Trump administration's crackdown on immigrants is both powered by— and enriching—cutting edge technology companies. From drones to robo-dogs to AI powered lie detector tests; untested tech tools are being rolled out in cities and on the border. We’ll be joined by a Chicago advocate for government transparency, and the author of a book about migration and artificial intelligence.

Guests:

Petra Molnar, Associate Director of the Refugee Law Lab at York University, and author of The Walls Have Eyes: Surviving Migration in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

Alejandro Ruizesparza, co-director of the Lucy Parsons Labs in Chicago

Resources:

Mijente: Automating Deportation: The Artificial Intelligence Behind DHS's Immigration Enforcement Regime

Prism: ICE is swiftly expanding its sprawling surveillance apparatus

NY Times: The Tech Arsenal That Could Power Trump’s Immigration Crackdown

Your Call
