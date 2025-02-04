The tech that drives anti-immigrant policies

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll talk about how the Trump administration's crackdown on immigrants is both powered by— and enriching—cutting edge technology companies. From drones to robo-dogs to AI powered lie detector tests; untested tech tools are being rolled out in cities and on the border. We’ll be joined by a Chicago advocate for government transparency, and the author of a book about migration and artificial intelligence.

Guests:

Petra Molnar, Associate Director of the Refugee Law Lab at York University, and author of The Walls Have Eyes: Surviving Migration in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

Alejandro Ruizesparza, co-director of the Lucy Parsons Labs in Chicago

Resources:

Mijente: Automating Deportation: The Artificial Intelligence Behind DHS's Immigration Enforcement Regime

Prism: ICE is swiftly expanding its sprawling surveillance apparatus