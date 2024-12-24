How the meat industry uses disinformation to shape public opinion

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss a new report by The Freedom Food Alliance called The Disinformation Report: Harvesting Denial, Distractions & Deception.

It details how the meat and dairy industries use misinformation and disinformation to shape public opinion, influence policies, downplay the environmental impacts of the animal agriculture industry, and discredit plant-based diets.

Livestock accounts for more than 14 percent of all global emissions, with meat making up nearly 60 percent of all greenhouse gases from food production.

Guests:

Nicholas Carter, lead author of the report, ecologist, director of environmental science for the Game Changers Institute, and co-founder of PlantBasedData.org, and data scientist at Plant Based News

Kenny Torrella, staff writer for Vox covering animal welfare and the future of meat

Resources:

DeSmog: Meat Industry Using ‘Misinformation’ to Block Dietary Change, Report Finds

Vox: 9 charts that show US factory farming is even bigger than you realize

Vox: Why New York is suing the world’s biggest meat company

Sentient Media: 93 Percent of Climate News Never Mentions Meat