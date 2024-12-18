On this edition of Your Call, Dr. Uché Blackstock discusses her new book, Legacy: A Black Physician Reckons with Racism in Medicine.

Dr. Blackstock says it took her many years to fully understand the centuries of history underpinning racism in medicine today. It took her well into her career as an emergency room doctor to recognize the sheer scale of the problem. It wasn’t until the time of COVID and the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020 that she finally came into her power and truth as a Black doctor advocate on these issues.

Dr. Uché Blackstock, physician, founder and CEO of Advancing Health Equity, former associate professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine and former faculty director for recruitment, retention, and inclusion in the Office of Diversity Affairs at NYU School of Medicine

