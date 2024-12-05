How gerrymandering helped Republicans win the House
On this edition of Your Call, author and journalist Dave Daley discusses the impact of gerrymandering on the 2024 elections.
He says partisan gerrymandering is, once again, a huge reason why the right will hold the chamber. In the race for Congress in these polarized times, only one thing matters: Control the map, and you control the outcomes. Yes, the voters still cast ballots. But the winners and losers have, in many cases, been chosen already.
Guest:
David Daley, journalist, author of "Ratf**ked: Why Your Vote Doesn’t Count," "Unrigged: How Americans are Battle Back to Save Democracy," and his latest, "Antidemocratic: Inside the Far Right's 50-Year Plot to Control American Elections" and former editor-in-chief of Salon
Resources:
