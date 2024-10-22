© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Groundwork finds corporate profits drive more than half of inflation

By Rose Aguilar
Published October 22, 2024 at 9:43 AM PDT
Lori Erickson
/
Flickr

On this edition of Your Call, Lindsay Owens, executive director of the Groundwork Collaborative, joins us to discuss solutions to price gouging, inflation, and growing inequality in the US.

She says most economists have gotten inflation wrong. In the pre- and post-pandemic periods, corporate profits margins have been at 70-year highs. These profits have been enabled by aggressive pricing or what some call price gouging. She says solutions include Kamala Harris's price gouging plan and taking on monopolies.

How will inflation and the economy affect the outcome of the election?

Guest:

Lindsay Owens, executive director of the Groundwork Collaborative

Resources:

Groundwork Collaborative: New Groundwork Report Finds Corporate Profits Driving More Than Half of Inflation

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar