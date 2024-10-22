Groundwork finds corporate profits drive more than half of inflation

On this edition of Your Call, Lindsay Owens, executive director of the Groundwork Collaborative, joins us to discuss solutions to price gouging, inflation, and growing inequality in the US.

She says most economists have gotten inflation wrong. In the pre- and post-pandemic periods, corporate profits margins have been at 70-year highs. These profits have been enabled by aggressive pricing or what some call price gouging. She says solutions include Kamala Harris's price gouging plan and taking on monopolies.

How will inflation and the economy affect the outcome of the election?

Guest:

Lindsay Owens, executive director of the Groundwork Collaborative

Resources:

Groundwork Collaborative: New Groundwork Report Finds Corporate Profits Driving More Than Half of Inflation