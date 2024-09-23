© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

How climate change could shape the 2024 election

By Rose Aguilar,
Malihe Razazan
Published September 23, 2024 at 9:37 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we're discussing what’s at stake for the climate in the presidential election.

Over one-third of registered voters in the US are pro-climate voters. An additional 25 percent of registered voters also prefer a candidate who supports climate action.

How will the US election affect the global fight against the climate crisis?

Guests:

Emily Atkin, author and founder of HEATED

Nathaniel Stinnett, founder and executive director of the Environmental Voter Project

Matthew Burgess, assistant Professor at University of Wyoming College of Business

Resources:

Heated: Everyone's heads are in the sand

CIRES: U.S. voters’ climate change opinions swing elections

Inside Climate News: Kamala Harris’ Favorability Is Sky High Among Young Voters in Battleground States

The Guardian: If Trump wins the election, it will doom our efforts to slow climate disaster

The Washington Post: What Trump promised oil CEOs as he asked them to steer $1 billion to his campaign

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan