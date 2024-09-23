How climate change could shape the 2024 election
On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we're discussing what’s at stake for the climate in the presidential election.
Over one-third of registered voters in the US are pro-climate voters. An additional 25 percent of registered voters also prefer a candidate who supports climate action.
How will the US election affect the global fight against the climate crisis?
Guests:
Emily Atkin, author and founder of HEATED
Nathaniel Stinnett, founder and executive director of the Environmental Voter Project
Matthew Burgess, assistant Professor at University of Wyoming College of Business
Resources:
Heated: Everyone's heads are in the sand
CIRES: U.S. voters’ climate change opinions swing elections
Inside Climate News: Kamala Harris’ Favorability Is Sky High Among Young Voters in Battleground States
The Guardian: If Trump wins the election, it will doom our efforts to slow climate disaster
The Washington Post: What Trump promised oil CEOs as he asked them to steer $1 billion to his campaign