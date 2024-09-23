How climate change could shape the 2024 election

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we're discussing what’s at stake for the climate in the presidential election.

Over one-third of registered voters in the US are pro-climate voters. An additional 25 percent of registered voters also prefer a candidate who supports climate action.

How will the US election affect the global fight against the climate crisis?

Guests:

Emily Atkin, author and founder of HEATED

Nathaniel Stinnett, founder and executive director of the Environmental Voter Project

Matthew Burgess, assistant Professor at University of Wyoming College of Business

Resources:

Heated: Everyone's heads are in the sand

CIRES: U.S. voters’ climate change opinions swing elections

Inside Climate News: Kamala Harris’ Favorability Is Sky High Among Young Voters in Battleground States

The Guardian: If Trump wins the election, it will doom our efforts to slow climate disaster

The Washington Post: What Trump promised oil CEOs as he asked them to steer $1 billion to his campaign

