On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, wildlife biologist Rebecca Kormos discusses her new book, "Intertwined: Women, Nature, and Climate Justice."

Women are disproportionately impacted by the biodiversity and climate crisis and yet, they are underrepresented at almost every level of decision making.

Kormos elevates the voices of women working to prevent the climate crisis, weaving together their stories to make a powerful case for why women are essential to changing our current trajectory toward catastrophic global warming and environmental degradation.

Guest:

Rebecca Kormos, wildlife biologist, conservationist, writer, activist, National Geographic Explorer, and member of the executive committee of the IUCN SSCPrimate Specialist Group

