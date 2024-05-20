© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Intertwined: Women, Nature, and Climate Justice

By Rose Aguilar,
Malihe Razazan
Published May 20, 2024 at 9:37 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, wildlife biologist Rebecca Kormos discusses her new book, "Intertwined: Women, Nature, and Climate Justice."

Women are disproportionately impacted by the biodiversity and climate crisis and yet, they are underrepresented at almost every level of decision making.

Kormos elevates the voices of women working to prevent the climate crisis, weaving together their stories to make a powerful case for why women are essential to changing our current trajectory toward catastrophic global warming and environmental degradation.

Guest:

Rebecca Kormos, wildlife biologist, conservationist, writer, activist, National Geographic Explorer, and member of the executive committee of the IUCN SSCPrimate Specialist Group

Resources:

Lith Hub: How a Multitude of Voices Can Broaden Our Understanding of the Natural World

Ms. Magazine: From Rachel Carson to Wangari Maathai—Meet the Women Who Ignited Environmental Movements

Nation: A flowing nightmare: Women bear disproportionate burden as floods wreak havoc

Inside Science: Human Activity Undermines Diverse World of Chimpanzee Culture

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
