Can mindfulness practices in schools improve student wellbeing?

By Angie Coiro
Published May 1, 2024 at 8:55 AM PDT
On this edition of Your Call, we explore whether mindfulness practices in schools can improve student wellbeing.

For many students, the pressure to academically succeed starts young. By the time they get to college, some are combating chronic levels of stress.

Are mindfulness tools, like meditation and yoga, the answer to helping students to curb stress?

Guest:

Ilana Nankin, founder and CEO of Breathe for Change

Resources:

NPR: Schools Are Embracing Mindfulness, But Practice Doesn't Always Make Perfect

The Journal of School Psychology: Mindfulness-based programs and school adjustment: A systematic review and meta-analysis

New York Times: ‘Mindful Breathing’ Will Now Be Required in New York City Schools

Angie Coiro
Angie has been making radio and hosting shows for more than three decades. And she's just getting started.
