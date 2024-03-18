How important is climate change to voters?

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we discuss a recent University of Colorado Boulder study about the role of climate change in shaping voting choices.

The study found that between the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, climate change became increasingly important to voters, and the importance voters assign to climate change became increasingly predictive of voting for the Democrats. If these trends continue, climate change could provide the Democrats with an even larger electoral advantage in 2024.

Guests:

Nathaniel Stinnett, founder and executive director of the Environmental Voter Project

Matthew Burgess, assistant professor in the Environmental Studies Program at the University of Colorado Boulder

Resources:

The Conversation: Climate change matters to more and more people – and could be a deciding factor in the 2024 election

Bloomberg: Many Environmentalists Don’t Vote. This Group Wants to Change That