Your Call

How important is climate change to voters?

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published March 18, 2024 at 9:53 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we discuss a recent University of Colorado Boulder study about the role of climate change in shaping voting choices.

The study found that between the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, climate change became increasingly important to voters, and the importance voters assign to climate change became increasingly predictive of voting for the Democrats. If these trends continue, climate change could provide the Democrats with an even larger electoral advantage in 2024.

Guests:

Nathaniel Stinnett, founder and executive director of the Environmental Voter Project

Matthew Burgess, assistant professor in the Environmental Studies Program at the University of Colorado Boulder

Resources:

The Conversation: Climate change matters to more and more people – and could be a deciding factor in the 2024 election

Bloomberg: Many Environmentalists Don’t Vote. This Group Wants to Change That

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
