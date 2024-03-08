Biden’s State of the Union speech & U.S. policy toward Israel and Gaza

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss media coverage of President Biden’s State of the Union and the US’ Gaza policy. Then, we look at the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza. According to Refugees International Israel has “consistently and groundlessly” blocked aid operations for Gaza even as the enclave falls deeper into famine. Palestinian health officials report that at least 20 people have now died from malnutrition and dehydration.

Guests:

John Nichols, national-affairs correspondent for The Nation and the co-author of It's OK to be Angry About Capitalism

Will Bunch, national columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer and author of After the Ivory Tower Falls: How College Broke the American Dream and Blew Up Our Politics―and How to Fix It

Akbar Shahid Ahmed, HuffPost senior foreign affairs reporter, based in Washington, DC

