San Jose Police Department will cruise into Cinco de Mayo celebrations

California Assembly Bill 436 went into effect last year making it legal for lowriders to cruise across California. But, during 2023 Cinco de Mayo celebrations in San Jose, not everyone was able to show off their tricked out cars for a slow cruise on city streets. Before the event, San Jose Police, CalTrans, and California Highway Patrol closed 10 highway ramps, jamming traffic and making it nearly impossible for residents to get to and from festivities. City and state leaders called the highway closures racist and discriminatory for singling out Mexican Americans during the cultural event.

This year, SJPD is taking a different approach. They’re participating with their own lowrider in the 300-vehicle lowrider parade on Sunday that pays homage to the Latino roots and history of East San Jose. There will still be road closures, but San Jose Council member Peter Ortiz said the police have increased communication with residents. SJPD began sharing maps of the planned closures a month before the celebrations.

The lowrider parade will take place Sunday, May 5, 2024 along King Road from Alum Rock Avenue to Story Road, starting at 10 a.m. and culminating at a festival at Emma Prusch Farm Park at noon.

