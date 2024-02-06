No One Asked You documentary is a call to action for abortion rights

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss No One Asked You, a documentary that follows The Daily Show co-creator Lizz Winstead and her team of activists and comedians as they travel to anti-choice states across the country to support independent abortion clinic staff and volunteers.

Along the way, they encounter anti-choice extremists, work on a campaign to expose crisis pregnancy centers, activate people to sign up and volunteer, and shame major media for failing to adequately cover these issues.

Guests:

Lizz Winstead, comedian, activist, founder of Abortion Access Front, co-host of the Feminist Buzzkills podcast, and co-creator of The Daily Show

Ruth Leitman, director, writer and producer of No One Asked You, and award-winning filmmaker recognized for highlighting social justice issues in feature documentaries over the past 25 years

Kim Gibson, co-director of clinic patient escorts at the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in Mississippi, which was forced to shut down after Roe was overturned, and co-founder of We Engage

Resources:

No One Asked You screens at the San Francisco Independent Film Festival this Friday at 6:15pm at the Roxie in San Francisco. You can also watch the film online from Thursday, February 8, through Sunday, February 18.

Rolling Stone, by Lizz Winstead: I Helped Create ‘The Daily Show’: Now, I’m Fighting for Abortion Access

The Progressive: Lizz Winstead Sounds the Alarm for Abortion Access

The Guardian: Dozens of independent abortion clinics closed in 2023 post-Roe, study finds

USA Today: Tens of thousands of rape victims became pregnant in states with abortion bans, study estimates