No One Asked You documentary is a call to action for abortion rights

By Rose Aguilar
Published February 6, 2024 at 9:44 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss No One Asked You, a documentary that follows The Daily Show co-creator Lizz Winstead and her team of activists and comedians as they travel to anti-choice states across the country to support independent abortion clinic staff and volunteers.

Along the way, they encounter anti-choice extremists, work on a campaign to expose crisis pregnancy centers, activate people to sign up and volunteer, and shame major media for failing to adequately cover these issues.

Guests:

Lizz Winstead, comedian, activist, founder of Abortion Access Front, co-host of the Feminist Buzzkills podcast, and co-creator of The Daily Show

Ruth Leitman, director, writer and producer of No One Asked You, and award-winning filmmaker recognized for highlighting social justice issues in feature documentaries over the past 25 years

Kim Gibson, co-director of clinic patient escorts at the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in Mississippi, which was forced to shut down after Roe was overturned, and co-founder of We Engage

Resources:

No One Asked You screens at the San Francisco Independent Film Festival this Friday at 6:15pm at the Roxie in San Francisco. You can also watch the film online from Thursday, February 8, through Sunday, February 18.

Rolling Stone, by Lizz Winstead: I Helped Create ‘The Daily Show’: Now, I’m Fighting for Abortion Access

The Progressive: Lizz Winstead Sounds the Alarm for Abortion Access

The Guardian: Dozens of independent abortion clinics closed in 2023 post-Roe, study finds

USA Today: Tens of thousands of rape victims became pregnant in states with abortion bans, study estimates

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
