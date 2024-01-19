Top Biden advisor’s plan to tie Gaza's future to a Saudi-Israel deal

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss a new reporting from Huffington post about Biden' s top official Brett McGurk pursuing a proposal restore peace in the Middle East by brokering diplomatic ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia while funneling Saudi money toward Gaza’s reconstruction.

Multiple U.S. officials who spoke with Huffington Post described the proposal and shared doubts about its likelihood to succeed, with one official calling it “delusionally optimistic.”

Guest:

Akbar Shahid Ahmed, Senior Diplomatic Correspondent @HuffPost

Web Resources:

Huffington Post: A Top Biden Official Is Pushing An Urgent Post-Gaza Plan That’s Alarming Some Insiders

Huffington Post: Gaza Hospitals Overrun With Pregnant Women And Newborns — Despite U.S. Promises Of Aid

The Guardian: Aid officials believe there are ‘pockets of famine’ in Gaza