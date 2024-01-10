© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Miracle Messages combats homelessness with basic income program

By Rose Aguilar
Published January 10, 2024 at 8:59 AM PST
Miracle Messages

On this edition of Your Call, we learn about Miracle Messages, a San Francisco-based nonprofit that offers $500 a month to people experiencing homelessness, a buddy system to prevent isolation, and help with family reconnection.

After just six months, those who received the monthly payments are less likely to be unsheltered, according to a new study by the Center for Homelessness, Housing, and Health Equity Research at the University of Southern California.

In a survey of 1,000 Americans conducted by the marketing firm YouGov, 53 percent of respondents said they personally know someone who has experienced homelessness, be it a family member, a friend, or themselves.

Today's show considers homelessness from that perspective — not as a statistic, but as the lived experience of members of our community.

Guests:

Kevin Adler, founder and CEO of Miracle Messages and author of When We Walk By: Forgotten Humanity, Broken Systems, and the Role We Can Each Play in Ending Homelessness in America

Terro, Miracle Money and Miracle Friend participant

Web Resources:

Los Angeles Times: $750 a month, no questions asked, improved the lives of homeless people

USC: Basic monthly income trial shows promise with significant reduction in homelessness

NYU: NYU Silver Study Counters Narrative that Street Homeless Are “Service Resistant”

UCSF: California Statewide Study of People Experiencing Homelessness

The University of Georgia Press: Relational Poverty Politics: Forms, Struggles, and Possibilities

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
