How Biden's top adviser is shaping US policy in the Middle East

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss a HuffPost investigation about Brett McGurk, the White House coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa and and how he is influencing the administration's response to the assault on Gaza.

According to the report, McGurk crafts the options that Biden considers on issues from negotiations with Israel to weapon sales for Saudi Arabia and has a clear vision of how American interests should be advanced, regarding human rights concerns as secondary at best, according to current and former colleagues and close observers.

One former official told HuffPost, “Brett’s theory of the region is that it’s a source of instability but also resources. It’s a very old-school, colonialist mentality: People need strong rulers to control them, and we need to extract to our benefit what we need while minimizing the cost to ourselves and others we see as like us, in this case Israelis.”

Guest:

Akbar Shahid Ahmed, HuffPost senior foreign affairs reporter

Web Resources:

HuffPost: How A Deeply Controversial White House Adviser Is Running The Agenda On Gaza

Mother Jones: Senior US Official Appears to Endorse Collective Punishment of Gazans

HuffPost: U.S. Officials Privately Raise Fears Of Israel-Gaza Conflict Sparking A Broader War

